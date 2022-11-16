Man brought back to Singapore from Malaysia over alleged murder of woman found in Beach Road shop

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly murdered a woman and fled to Malaysia has been caught and brought back to Singapore.

On Sunday, the police found the woman inside a shop in Beach Road, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Rachael Ang Qi Ying, 27, had disappeared on Nov 9, prompting desperate pleas from friends and family for information on her whereabouts.

On Wednesday, the police said the 50-year-old man had been identified and he had left for Malaysia on the morning of Nov 10.

The Singapore police asked the Royal Malaysia Police for help, and he was detained in Malaysia on Tuesday before being handed over to the Singapore authorities on Wednesday.

Ms Ang’s last message to her mother was on Nov 9, saying she would not be returning home.

But five days later, her loved ones received the shocking news that she was found dead.

Based on their social media posts, at about 7pm on Nov 9, Ms Ang had called her mother and said she would be home soon.

But at about 7.20pm, her mother received a message from her number saying she would not be going home.

In a Facebook post on Nov 11, Ms Ang’s mother said that was the last message she received from her daughter, and asked for help in finding her.

Ms Ang’s friends and family members later put up more posts on social media appealing for information.

Business records show Ms Ang is listed as a director of renovation contractor, Smart Click Services.

The business is registered to an address at Peninsula Plaza, and also lists a man as a director.

The company, which offers renovation services, was started in October 2021.