Man assaulted two victims who suffered skull fractures in separate incidents

SINGAPORE - A nightspot employee assaulted two men in separate incidents and both victims suffered injuries, including skull fractures.

In May, Muhammad Aidil Rusnin pleaded guilty to one count each of causing hurt and causing grievous hurt before he was released on bail. He later absconded and was re-arrested four months later.

Aidil, 29, was finally sentenced to two years' jail and three strokes of the cane on Friday (Nov 16).

The first incident took place at around 6am on Nov 20, 2016, when Aidil was working as a nightspot public relationship officer.

He was walking near Boat Quay with his group that included his younger brother Muhammad Saiful Al Dinie Rusnin and friend Shukry Rezza Arman when they heard somebody making "sucking" sounds behind them.

Offended, Saiful approached a group of men who were resting nearby and demanded to know who had made the noise.

Student Muhammad Lukman Al-Hakim, 18, admitted that he had made it but said he did so as he was calling out to a bird on a nearby lamp post.

Aidil, Saiful and Shukry then confronted the teenager and rained blows on him before fleeing the scene.

Mr Lukman went home and his parents noticed that he was injured. They took him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and his mother alerted the police.

A medical report dated Nov 29, 2016, stated that Mr Lukman suffered multiple skull and facial bone fractures.

He was later discharged and placed on medical leave for 10 days.

Shukry, 21, who was unemployed, and Saiful, 22, a waiter, have been dealt with in court earlier.

In the second incident, Aidil was working as a bouncer for another nightspot in Boat Quay on Sept 20 last year when he escorted Bangladeshi Al-Amin Said Ali, 31, out of the club as the man was drunk.

Mr Al-Amin and his friends returned at around 4.45am and a dispute broke out.

When a chair was thrown at Aidil, the Singaporean picked up a wooden plank that was about a metre long and used it to hit Mr Al-Amin's head.

The Bangladeshi, who was bleeding from a wound on his forehead, then ran towards Circular Road before falling to the ground.

Police officers who were in the vicinity spotted the injured man.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was found to be suffering from a fractured skull. Mr Al-Amin was given medical leave until Sept 27 last year.

For causing hurt, Aidil could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

For causing grievous hurt, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.