Man assaulted Malaysian actor over delusions victim had molested his relative

SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old man who attacked a Malaysian celebrity with an extendable baton during a fan meeting at the Singapore Expo pleaded guilty to assault.

Muhammad Nabil Rashid, a Singaporean, admitted he committed the offence due to delusions that the victim – Mr Ahmad Kamal Ahmad Adli, 36, better known as Kamal Adli – had molested Nabil’s female relative.

Nabil, who pleaded guilty on Jan 31 to one count of assault and two counts of using criminal force on another person, was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) following the attack.

A psychiatrist who examined him felt he suffered from a psychiatric illness – likely delusional disorder. Dr Cheow Enquan felt he also had antisocial personality disorder.

Despite these, the doctor stated that Nabil was not of unsound mind during the attack and was aware that his actions were wrong.

This was not his first brush with the law.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheah Wenjie told the court that Nabil has earlier convictions over violent offences, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.

For the current case, the DPP said that on March 12, 2023, Mr Ahmad – known for his roles in Malay-language horror film Niyang Rapik and action comedy movie Abang Long Fadil, and several television shows – took part in a celebrity meet-and-greet session at a bazaar event at the Singapore Expo.

His attendance was advertised on social media, and he had also posted on Instagram about it.

Nabil, who believed the actor had molested his relative, decided to go to the event and attack the actor after he saw the advertisements. Court documents did not state what spurred him to feel that way.

Nabil armed himself with an extendable baton and donned a cap and a face mask before travelling to the Singapore Expo. He arrived there shortly before 9.20pm and called out to Mr Ahmad when he saw him.

The DPP said: “(The actor) thought the accused wanted to take a photo together with him, and approached the accused.

“The accused then took out the extendable baton from his pocket, extended it to its full length, and hit (him) once on the top of his head, once on the left side of his face, and once on his arm.”

After that, Nabil pulled down his face mask and smiled at Mr Ahmad before walking away.

Members of the public and the actor’s family members chased Nabil and pinned him down.