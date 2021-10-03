Man arrested within 6 hours for allegedly stabbing another man in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man with a knife in Yishun Street 31 on Saturday (Oct 2).

The police said on Sunday that they were alerted about the incident at 11.40pm the day before.

The victim, who suffered lacerations to his chest and shoulder, was conscious when sent to hospital.

The assailant fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him within six hours of the reported crime after investigations.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or any combination of these punishments.