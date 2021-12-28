Man arrested over scam involving 'sale' of TV monitor on Carousell

SINGAPORE - A man has been arrested over a scam on Carousell in which a buyer purportedly paid for a television monitor that never arrived.

The police said on Tuesday (Dec 28) that the victim did not receive the monitor after making a bank transfer to the man, 31. The victim had made a report on Nov 25.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division were able to establish the man's identity through follow-up investigations, and arrested him on Dec 28.

The police said that after preliminary investigations, they believe he was also involved in other similar cases of e-commerce scams.

The man is due to be charged in court on Wednesday. If found guilty of cheating, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police on Tuesday advised members of the public to take precautions when making online purchases. They should opt for buyer protection by using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery of the goods.

They should avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to sellers, as this method does not offer protection.

The police also noted that some scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC or driver's licence to make people believe they are genuine sellers, and urged members of the public not to fall for such tricks.

"If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items," added the police.

Those with information relating to scams may call the police on 1800-255-0000, or submit the information online here.