Man arrested over lewd Instagram posts of himself sniffing female undergarments

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Aug 16) for allegedly uploading Instagram posts of himself sniffing female undergarments at a Choa Chu Kang Housing Board (HDB) block.

The police said in a statement that they received several reports on Thursday about the three Instagram posts uploaded by the man, who allegedly carried out the lewd acts along the HDB common corridor.

Photos of the man's Instagram posts were circulating online on Thursday evening.

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him for public nuisance at 4.30am on Friday, less than eight hours after the first police report was made.

The offending posts have since been taken down, police said.

The man will be charged on Saturday. If convicted of public nuisance, he faces a fine of up to $1,000.