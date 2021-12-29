Man arrested over hotel room booking scam

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested over a hotel room booking scam and will be charged in court on Thursday (Dec 30).

The police said they received a report on Tuesday from a victim who did not receive a hotel room booking after making payments to the 45-year-old man.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio division established the identity of the man and arrested him within six hours of receiving the police report, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The man is believed to be involved in other similar scam cases and if found guilty, faces a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine.

The police reminded shoppers to be wary of online goods that are priced exceptionally low.

"If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items," they said.

Buyers should opt for buyer protection with in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery.

Avoid making advance payment or direct bank transfers to the seller when possible, as these do not provide buyer protection, said the police.

Scammers may entice buyers to contact them directly through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or WeChat by offering them a better or faster deal if bank transfers are made directly to them, they added.

"They may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC or driver's licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers. Do not fall for it."

Those with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online.