Man arrested over alleged murder in Sengkang condo

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman in a Sengkang condominium on Friday (Jan 3).

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 12.07pm at 125 Compassvale Bow, the address for condominium Esparina Residences.

Preliminary investigations showed that the dead woman and the man were known to each other, said the police.

She was found unresponsive in the unit and was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The case has been classified as murder and police investigations are ongoing.