Man arrested in Bukit Merah for alleged assault; two cleavers seized by police

Police officers identified and arrested the man within an hour of the report, and also retrieved two cleavers. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
SINGAPORE – A 64-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting another man along Jalan Bukit Merah on the same day.

The police said they were alerted to the attack at about 11.30am, and identified and arrested the man within an hour of the report, through ground inquiries and closed-circuit television images.

Two cleavers were retrieved by the police, and preliminary investigations showed the arrested man knew the 48-year-old man he allegedly attacked.

The 64-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of these penalties.

