Man arrested for voyeurism at Clementi MRT station; believed to be involved in cases islandwide

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly involved in several upskirt cases at MRT stations islandwide has been arrested.

The 38-year-old was caught on Tuesday morning (July 6) when he was seen purportedly taking an upskirt video on the escalator at Clementi MRT station at about 7.20am.

On-duty officers from the Public Transport Security Command spotted him in the act and later detained him at the concourse area, where he was arrested.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 7), police said the man is believed to be involved in several other similar cases and that they are investigating.

Those convicted of voyeurism may be jailed for up to two years, fined and caned.