Man arrested for theft of cash cards from vehicles in Taman Jurong

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from vehicles parked at the carparks of several public housing estates in Taman Jurong.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday (May 7) that they received several reports of theft of cash cards from delivery vans and lorries in April and May.

The vehicles were believed to have been left unsecured at the carparks.

Through ground inquiries and using images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Monday.

Ez-link cards, keys and a vehicle remote control were seized, added the police.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday.

If convicted, the man can be jailed for a maximum of three years or fined, or both.

The police advised all vehicle owners to park in well-lit areas, install an in-car camera system and ensure it is well-maintained, as well as install an anti-theft alarm system.

Vehicle owners should also remove cash cards, keys and other valuables such as laptops and mobile phones before leaving the vehicle.

Vehicle doors should also be locked and windows wound up when leaving the vehicle, even for a short while.