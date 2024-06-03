Man arrested for Tampines robbery attempt while armed with knife

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man was arrested in Tampines for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery on the afternoon of June 3.

The police said they were alerted to the incident which occurred at a licensed moneylender shop along Tampines Central 1 at about 2.10pm.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man, who was masked and wearing a cap, had allegedly robbed a female victim and demanded for cash to be put into a bag. The victim then surrendered cash amounting to $6,095.

Through the description of the man provided by the victim, officers identified and nabbed the man within half an hour of the robbery, said the police. The stolen cash was recovered and a knife used by the man was seized.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong, commander of Bedok Police Division, commended the officers for their observation skills and ground knowledge.

“The detailed description provided by the victim was vital in the swift arrest,” he added.

The man is expected to be charged on June 4 with the offence of armed robbery. If found guilty, he will face a jail term of between three and 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.