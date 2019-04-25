Man arrested for suspected outrage of modesty on board MRT train

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested a man for his suspected involvement in an outrage of modesty case.

On Tuesday (April 23) afternoon, the police received a report that an 18-year-old woman was molested by a man when she was on board an MRT train heading to Yio Chu Kang station from Choa Chu Kang station, said the police in a statement on Thursday.

With the assistance of SMRT staff, a 37-year-old man was detained and arrested by the police.

Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years, or caned or fined, or receive a combination of the punishments.