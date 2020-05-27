Man arrested for suspected drug offences, dangerous driving after accident injures 5 others including 2 year old

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving and suspected drug-related offences after an accident in Bedok North Road involving three cars and a lorry on Tuesday night (May 26).

A two-year-old girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while four others, three male drivers aged 31, 55 and 69, as well as a woman passenger, 31, were conscious when they were taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 8.53pm in Bedok North Road towards Tampines Avenue 10.

In a 43 second video uploaded to the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page, a red car is seen hitting the drivers' side of a lorry. The red car mounts the curb and goes off road while the lorry swerves across the road and over the barrier into oncoming traffic.

The police said on Wednesday that they are investigating the accident.