Man arrested for setting fire to rubbish in Tampines

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for mischief by fire on Sunday (July 29).

In a statement on Monday night, the police said a 59-year-old man was arrested in Tampines Street 12.

On Sunday at about 4.50am, the police were alerted to an incident at Block 146 Tampines Street 12. A rubbish bin at the lift lobby of the block had been set on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Through ground inquiries with the aid of police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to have set fire to discarded items placed at the lift lobby.

Anyone convicted for mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property faces a jail term of up to seven years, and a fine.