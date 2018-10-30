Man arrested for scamming victims $37,000 after not delivering on Apple product purchases

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 30) for his suspected role in a series of cheating cases involving $37,260 worth of Apple products.

He is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday with cheating.

The man is suspected of cheating several victims into paying him for the bulk purchase of Apple products between Aug 10 and Oct 25.

The victims were promised that Apple goods would be delivered to them after payment and they would then make payments via bank transfer and cash.

But the victims never received the goods and the man became uncontactable.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division conducted investigations to find the man and arrested him.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Members of the public who wish to know more about such scams can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on these scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.