Man arrested for rash act after throwing multiple items down Yishun HDB block

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - A 49-year-old man was arrested after being caught on camera throwing various items down a Yishun Housing Board block on Thursday morning (April 16).

Videos and photos posted on Facebook show the man in action at Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5.

Various items such as a plastic chair, a reclining chair, pots and other debris can be seen scattered on the ground at the foot of the block.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of rash act at 7.16am and arrested the man.

The police are investigating the case.