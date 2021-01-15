Man arrested for possessing and importing 47 airsoft guns

SINGAPORE - A 38-year old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 13) for the possession and importation of airsoft guns without a valid licence.

The guns are replicas that shoot non-metallic projectiles. Any gun that shoots pellets using compressed gas - including airsoft guns - are considered arms under the Arms & Explosives Act.

Police said they were alerted to toy weapons being imported into Singapore on Dec 30 last year and later established the man's identity after an investigation by officers from Clementi Police Division.

In total, 47 airsoft guns and accessories were seized.

Police said no one is allowed to possess or control any such arms without a licence.

Those convicted of possessing or having under their control any gun without a licence face a fine of up to $5,000 per gun and up to three years in jail.

It is also an offence for anyone to import or export any arms or explosives, or any parts of arms or explosives, without a licence.

Offenders face a fine of up to $10,000 and jail of up to three years.