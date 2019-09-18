Man arrested after allegedly molesting woman on pretext of taking body measurements for clothing ad

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a woman on the pretext of taking body measurements for a clothing advertisement.

Police said on Wednesday (Sept 18) that he was arrested on Sept 7, after they received a report lodged by an 18-year-old woman the previous day.

Posing as a woman on Instagram, the accused had pretended to offer free clothes and cash to the victim in return for her advertising the clothes on her social media account.

After she agreed, the suspect then requested to meet up with the woman to get her body measurements before the clothes were sent to her.

The accused claimed that "she" was unable to meet the victim on the day of the meetup, telling the victim to meet "her" brother instead. The suspect then took her to a residential unit where, pretending to take her body measurements, he got the victim to undress herself.

He then molested her.

Police said the man did not provide clothes or payment to the victim as initially offered.

The accused is believed to be involved in other outrage of modesty cases, and is assisting with police investigations.

Police advised the public to be wary of strangers who make dubious modelling job offers on social media platforms, especially those that require them to send compromising photos or undress for body measurements.

They also advised the public not to meet online acquaintances alone.

Anyone convicted for outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years, fined and/or caned.