Man arrested for involvement in at least 30 cases of e-commerce scams

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in a series of e-commerce scams, the police said in a release on Tuesday (Feb 26).

He is believed to be involved in at least 30 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to $4,500.

The police received several reports from victims who had purchased various products listed on online marketplace Carousell earlier this month.

The products included baby care products and ez-link charms.

Following payments via bank transfers, the victims did not receive their purchases, and the seller would be uncontactable.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department conducted follow-up investigations and established the identity of the suspect, who was arrested on Monday.

He will be charged in court with cheating. If convicted, he could be jailed up to 10 years, and fined.

In the release, the police advised members of the public to take precautions when shopping online.

For example, shoppers should insist on cash on delivery, especially if responding to online classified advertisements. If advance payments are required, buyers should use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to release payment to the seller only upon receipt of the item.

Members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.

Scam-related information can also be provided by calling the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or by submitting the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.