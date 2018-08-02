Man arrested for having sex outside Orchard Towers

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for suspected involvement in an obscene act in a public place on Wednesday (Aug 1).

In a statement on Thursday, the police said they received a report of a couple having sexual intercourse on the pavement along Claymore Drive, outside Orchard Towers, on July 22.

The suspect is 30 years old.

Through follow-up investigations and by using CCTV footage, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man.

Police have yet to establish the identity of the woman.

Anyone found guilty of committing an obscene act in public faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine, or both.

Videos of the couple having sex have been circulating online. In one such video, some passers-by could be heard egging the couple on.

In another, some people could be seen standing just a few metres away from the couple, who seem oblivious to their surroundings.