Man arrested for exposing himself on public transport on multiple occasions

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man has been arrested for suspected involvement in multiple sexual exposure cases on public transport.

The arrest came after the police received multiple reports of sexual exposure incidents on public transport between April and July this year, the police said on Wednesday (July 19).

The man was arrested on Tuesday after investigations by officers from Woodlands Police Division and the Public Transport Security Command established his identity.

The 22-year-old man is believed to be involved in at least four other cases of sexual exposure on public transport, the police said.

He will be charged in court on Thursday (July 14).

A person found guilty of sexual exposure can be jailed for up to one year, fined, or both.