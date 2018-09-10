Man arrested for drink driving after two lorries collide in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man was arrested for drink driving, after an accident on Sept 9 involving two lorries at the junction of Yishun Avenue 6 and Yishun Avenue 9.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the accident at around 7.50pm.

In a video posted on Facebook, a lorry can be seen toppled over on its side.

The Straits Times understands that one of the lorries was travelling on Yishun Avenue 6 towards Yishun Avenue 1, and was making a right turn into Yishun Avenue 9 when the accident happened.

A man in his 20s refused to be taken to hospital, said the SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.