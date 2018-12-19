Man arrested over armed robbery along Maxwell Road

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man has been arrested over his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery along Maxwell Road, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 19).

At 11.45pm on Monday, the authorities received a report from a female victim alleging that a man armed with a knife had robbed her of $1,052 in cash along Maxwell Road before fleeing.

Officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the suspect and he was arrested at around 2am on Wednesday along Orchard Road.

The suspect will be charged with armed robbery.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of between three and 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.