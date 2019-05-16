Man arrested for allegedly using umbrella to fish out mobile phone from Bukit Merah flat

SINGAPORE - Armed with an umbrella, a 54-year-old man allegedly tried to fish out a mobile phone through the gate of a Bukit Merah View flat last Friday (May 10).

Five days later, on Wednesday, the man was arrested by police for attempted housebreaking by day.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 8.30am that day.

The mobile phone had been left on a table, and the man fled after he was confronted by the owner during his attempt.

Officers identified the man through ground inquiries and with the help of images from police cameras.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up three years and a fine.

The police also reminded homeowners not to leave valuables near windows or doors that are within reach of outsiders.

They should also secure all doors, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks when leaving their house.

Homeowners should also refrain from keeping large sums of cash in their house.

They should install a burglar alarm and closed-circuit television cameras to cover access points of their house, and test them periodically to ensure that they are in good working condition.