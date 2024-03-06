Man arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100k in cash onboard a plane

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from a passenger’s bag onboard a plane on March 5.

In a statement on March 6, the police said the alleged theft took place on a flight from Hong Kong to Singapore.

After the passenger disembarked at Changi Airport, he realised that US$80,000 (S$107,000) in cash was missing from his bag, said the police.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim had placed his bag in the overhead compartment but did not see a suspicious person rummaging through his bag, the police added.

Officers from the Airport Police Division looked through the flight records and worked with the Commercial Affairs Department to establish the identity of the man.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had purportedly made four remittance transactions amounting to $37,897.70, which were believed to be part of the stolen cash, at People’s Park Complex,” the police said.

The police stopped the transactions promptly and arrested the man on the same day.