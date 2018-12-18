Man arrested for allegedly stealing $35k worth of jewellery from Yew Tee Square shop

SINGAPORE - The police arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday (Dec 17) for allegedly stealing some $35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Choa Chu Kang.

The incident happened at Gold Scale Jewels in Yew Tee Square shopping centre last Saturday. The shopping centre is at Block 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

It is believed that the man went to the shop and asked to view different pieces of jewellery. He walked in and out of the shop several times, taking photos of the jewellery pieces and asking if he could get a discount on some of the items on display.

At one point, he even told the store assistant that he would come back with his girlfriend.

During one of his visits, he allegedly grabbed the jewellery pieces he had asked to look at earlier and fled, while the sales assistant was busy attending to other customers.

Two employees ran after him, but he managed to escape with three necklaces and one pendant.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the man was arrested by officers from Jurong Police Division on Monday after they established his identity through investigations and with the help of a tip-off.

If found guilty of theft in dwelling, he could be jailed for up to seven years and may also be fined.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim, who is deputy commander of Jurong Police Division, said the case illustrated the close partnership between the police and the community in fighting crime.

He said: "When the police and the community pull together as one, we can make our neighbourhoods a safer place to live, work and play."