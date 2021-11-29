Man arrested for allegedly starting fires in Serangoon area

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man who allegedly started fires in two housing estates was arrested by the police early Monday (Nov 29) morning.

The police said in a statement on Monday it received calls alerting them to a fire at Bendemeer Road, near Serangoon, on Sunday evening.

With the help of members of the public and footage from police cameras, they arrested the man at 1.50am.

He was nabbed for his suspected involvement in a case of mischief by fire.

The police added the man is believed to have been involved in another fire just past midnight at nearby McNair Road on Monday.

It did not say what was burnt in the two fires, or how they were started.

The man will be charged, on Tuesday, with committing mischief by fire.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.