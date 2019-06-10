Man arrested for allegedly robbing woman with knife at Geylang

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman with a knife in Geylang.

He was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery along Lorong 22 Geylang, the police said in a statement on Monday (June 10).

On Sunday at about 10.50pm, the police received a report that a man had robbed a 30-year-old woman with a knife at the site.

A mobile phone and more than $2,000 in cash were stolen.

Through ground enquiries and the help of closed-circuit television footage, Bedok Police Division officers identified the man and arrested him along Rangoon Road on Monday at 4.30am.

If convicted of armed robbery, he can be jailed for a minimum of three years and a maximum of 14 years, and caned at least 12 times.