Man arrested for allegedly molesting girl on bus in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl on board a bus, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (May 14).

Police said they were alerted to the case on board a bus along Yishun Avenue 5 last Wednesday at about 8.20pm.

The victim was a 14-year-old girl.

Through ground inquiries, officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the 44-year-old man and arrested him on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone convicted for outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years, caned and fined.

Police advised members of the public to be alert and attentive to surroundings when taking transport.

Where possible, move away if someone stands or sits exceptionally close to you, said the police.

In a situation where one is molested, police advise the victim to seek help immediately from those around, and to take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect, as well as the direction in which he or she went.

Victims should call 999 as soon as possible to increase the chances of nabbing the suspect early.

If safe to do so, the victim or witnesses may help to detain the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive.