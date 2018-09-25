Man arrested for allegedly molesting 6 girls aged between 9 and 13

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Sept 24) for allegedly molesting six girls.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said they were alerted to an outrage of modesty incident involving six girls aged between nine and 13, on Sept 13 afternoon. The case took place at 3.51pm.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio police division identified the man after extensive investigations and arrested him in Hougang Avenue 2 on Monday.

The man is expected to be charged in court with outrage of modesty.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined and caned.

Members of the public are advised by the police to be alert and attentive to their surroundings. A molest victim should seek help immediately from other people in the area. The victim should also take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect as well as the direction in which the culprit went.

The police added that any victim should call 999 as soon as possible to increase the chances of apprehending the culprit early. If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses to the crime may assist to detain the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive.