Man arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl on MRT train

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl on an MRT train, police said on Wednesday (Oct 2).

Police said they received a report last Thursday at 6.50pm that the girl had been molested by a man she did not know while on a train travelling from Bukit Gombak MRT station. The man left after incident.

With the aid of closed-circuit television images, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Tuesday.

The man is expected to be charged on Thursday with outrage of modesty to a person under 14 years of age.

Those convicted may be jailed up to five years, fined, and/or caned.

Police advised members of the public to be alert and attentive of their surroundings while taking public transport.

Where possible, they should move away if someone stands or sits exceptionally close to them.

They should seek help immediately from the people around them if they are molested, and should take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect, as well as the direction in which he or she went.

Police also advised the public to call 999 as soon as possible.