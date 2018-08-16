Man arrested for allegedly cheating more than 80 people of almost $100k for haj tour

SINGAPORE - The police on Wednesday (Aug 15) arrested a 47-year-old for his suspected involvement in a haj tour scam, where more than 80 people paid $98,250 to him.

The man runs a local tour agency and he was arrested on the same day the report was made. A few Singapore passports and cash amounting to $196,950 were seized by the police for investigations.

The victims were supposed to depart for the haj tour on Thursday, but did not receive confirmation on their flight and visa details. They had handed over their passports and made payment to the man to secure places on the tour.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that he had allegedly misled the victims to believe that they could go for Haj tours at discounted rates," said the police in a statement on Thursday.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said the case is under investigation and that it has no comment on the case.

"Muis would also take this opportunity to remind the Muslim public that those who wish to perform the Haj need to register with Muis under the Advance Haj Registration System," it said in a statement on Thursday.

It added: "Only travel agents who are appointed by Muis are allowed to provide Haj services."

If found guilty of cheating, the man could be jailed for up to 10 years. He will be charged in court on Friday.