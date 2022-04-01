Man arrested for allegedly cheating digital lock firm's customers of $94,000

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man allegedly linked to cheating cases involving a digital lock firm has been arrested.

The victims were allegedly deceived by the man into making payments amounting to about $94,000 through PayNow transfers, the police said in a statement on Friday (April 1).

Multiple police reports were made between Tuesday and Thursday by victims who alleged that the man collected payments from them for the installation of digital gates, fire rated doors and the purchase of mattresses.

But the man allegedly did not arrange for the installation after receiving payment.

The police established the man's identity and arrested him on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations showed that he is also allegedly involved in other cases of a similar nature, the police added.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday with cheating. The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The Straits Times earlier reported that a man who had links to My Digital Lock allegedly took some $42,000 from its customers on the pretext of collecting deposits or balance of payment.

About $52,000 worth of items had also gone missing from the company, said the founder, Mr Ronn Teo, who made a police report on Tuesday.

At least six customers lodged police reports between Wednesday and Friday, he told ST on Friday.

Mr Teo, 32, said the customers had paid the deposit or balance of payment directly to the man in cash, to his bank account or via PayNow using his mobile phone number.

The PayNow account name had been changed to "My Digital Lock Pte Ltd", giving customers the impression that they were transferring funds to the company.

Mr Teo said this came to light after several customers called the company and went to its outlets to ask about their orders last month.

"We checked, but we couldn't find their orders in the system. The customers were very angry," he said, adding that the man has been uncontactable since.

Mr Teo said his staff had spent two weeks calling customers and found that 30 to 40 of them had been affected. He said the firm will fulfil the orders if customers show proof of a police report.