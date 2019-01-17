Man arrested for alleged murder after woman found dead in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for alleged murder after a woman was found dead in a room in Woodlands Avenue 6 early on Thursday morning (Jan 17).

The police said they received a call for assistance at 1.34am and found a 41-year-old woman lying motionless inside a room. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police quickly established the identity of the suspect, a 34-year-old man, and arrested him on the same day. Both the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The man is due to be charged in court on Friday with murder.