Man arrested for alleged involvement in $70,000 love scam

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an Internet love scam, the police said in a statement on Monday (May 27).

The scam reportedly involved more than $70,000.

At about 10am on Sunday, a 38-year-old man made a police report claiming that he had been cheated by two men whom he had befriended on a dating site. The first suspect had introduced him to the other man.

The victim said that he was cheated into transferring money to both men who had requested his help, citing various reasons including the need to pay school fees and living expenses.

However, both men later became uncontactable.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established that the 32-year-old is believed to have used different monikers on the dating site to cheat the victim, and arrested him the same day.

He is due to be charged with cheating.

If convicted, he may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688 for more information of scams.

Those who wish to provide information on such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at: www.police.gov.sg/iwitness