Man suspected of starting fires at 5 separate locations in Hougang arrested

SINGAPORE - A man suspected of starting fires at five separate locations in Hougang Central and Hougang Avenue early Saturday morning (Nov 7) is in police custody.

Bicycles, construction materials and discarded items were burnt in the fires, said police. The cost of the damage is not known.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio division established the identity of the 35-year-old Indian national through ground enquiries and the aid of police cameras and arrested him within 15 hours of the first reported incident at 3.29am.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the man is believed to have been involved in other cases of mischief by fire in Hougang Avenue 7 and Hougang Avenue 3.

He will be charged with mischief by fire on Monday (Nov 9). The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and fines.