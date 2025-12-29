Man arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 3kg of cannabis and 1.7kg of Ice

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Drugs worth more than $237,000 were seized at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 22.

SINGAPORE – A 39-year-old man was arrested for attempted drug smuggling after he was found with more than 3kg of cannabis and 1.7kg of Ice at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 22.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import or export more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty. Ice is another name for methamphetamine.

In a joint statement on Dec 29 , the Central Narcotics Bureau and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the Malaysian man had been referred for enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint on the evening of Dec 22, based on information from I CA’s Integrated Targeting Centre.

The centre uses advance traveller information and data analytics to identify high-risk travellers before they arrive in Singapore.

A total of seven bundles, believed to contain controlled drugs, were found after the man was subjected to checks. The bundles contained 3,272g of cannabis and 1,709g of Ice, according to the joint statement.

The drugs seized were worth more than $237,000 and could feed the addiction of about 1,440 abusers for a week, the authorities added.

Investigations are ongoing.