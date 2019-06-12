Man arrested after pushing woman into bushes along Kallang Road and attempting to rob her

SINGAPORE - A 53-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (June 11) after a failed robbery attempt along Kallang Road.

At about 9.20pm on June 6, the police received a report that a man had pushed a 21-year-old woman into the bushes in the area and attempted to rob her.

She put up a struggle and shouted for help, and he later fled without taking any of her belongings.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him along French Road at around 3pm on Tuesday.

He is due to be charged in court on Thursday with attempted robbery.

If found guilty, he will be jailed for between two and seven years, and will be given at least six strokes of the cane.

In a separate case, a 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly snatching a purse from a 51-year-old woman along Ghim Moh Road.

The police received a report about the case at around 9.25pm on Sunday.

Officers from Clementi Police Division established the man's identity through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, and arrested him on Wednesday.

He is due to be charged in court on Thursday with snatch theft.

If found guilty, he will be jailed for between one and seven years, and may also be caned.

The police advise members of the public who are returning home alone or late at night to arrange for someone to escort them home.

When walking on the streets, those with handbags should carry them on the side of their body that is away from moving traffic.

Individuals should also avoid placing their wallets in their back pockets, said the police.