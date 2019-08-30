Killer litter case: Man arrested after allegedly throwing bottle from condo, causing 73-year-old's death

SINGAPORE - A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fatal incident in which delivery driver Nasiari Sunee died after being struck by a glass bottle at a condominium in Spottiswoode Park Road.

Australian Andrew Gosling will be charged soon.

On Aug 18, Mr Nasiari, 73, was at the housewarming party of a relative, held at the Spottiswoode 18 condominium's barbecue pit area, when a bottle hit him just as he was about to eat.

The oldest of his four children, service manager Nas Suriati Nasiari, 44, had told The Straits Times that their relatives suddenly heard two thuds before her father collapsed onto the ground with a wound on his head.

They then spotted an intact glass bottle nearby.

A relative who is a nurse tended to Mr Nasiari before he was taken by ambulance to the Singapore General Hospital at about 8.35pm.

Madam Nas Suriati said that his heart stopped thrice during treatment and the family decided not to resuscitate him if it stopped a fourth time.

"We didn't want to prolong the pain," she said.

Mr Nasiari's blood pressure plunged the next morning and he died at around 9am.

The grandfather of nine was buried on Aug 20.

Following this incident, police visited Spottiswoode 18 residents door to door to look for the person responsible for causing the bottle to fall from height at the 35-storey property.

Residents told ST that the officers showed them a picture of an Italian wine bottle.

They were also asked if they had been drinking wine and were willing to provide fingerprint samples.

Last year, the National Environment Agency took action on more than 1,200 cases of high-rise littering, and cameras were deployed in more than 1,000 areas with a persistent high-rise littering problem.