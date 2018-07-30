Man arrested after allegedly throwing beer bottles at customers in Orchard Link bar

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly throwing beer bottles at customers at a bar in Orchard Link on Sunday morning (July 29).

The police said they were alerted to an incident of rash act at 1.57am. There were no injuries reported.

Screenshots from a video sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show beer crates toppled on the ground and at least two police officers escorting two men away.

Smashed beer bottles were also seen.

The suspect had reportedly smashed the bottles while drinking at the bar, and used the broken bottles to threaten other customers. He was also said to have thrown the bottles at customers after an argument.

Police investigations are ongoing.