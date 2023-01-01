Man arrested after allegedly injuring two strangers on New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly attacked two strangers in Jurong East on New Year’s Eve, and one of them had to be taken to hospital, the police said on Sunday.

The man, 36, allegedly punched one of the victims, a 44-year-old man, several times near an HDB block in Jurong East Avenue 1 and allegedly hit another man, 47, on the right shoulder with a pair of scissors.

The attacker also approached a 15-year-old teenager, who managed to escape and alert the police.

The suspect was arrested within three hours and will be charged in court on Monday for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means. A court order has also been sought for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health.

All three victims were unknown to the man, the police said, adding that the 47-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The police said: “A pair of scissors which was purportedly used during the incident was seized. Police investigations are ongoing.

“The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to apprehend and deal with them in accordance with the law.”

Those who voluntarily cause hurt using a dangerous weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned.