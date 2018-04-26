Man arrested after allegedly attacking shop employee with knife in Chai Chee Road

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking a mobile phone shop employee with a knife on Tuesday (April 24).

The police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon at Block 26A Chai Chee Road at 6.46pm on Tuesday.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was conscious when sent to Changi General Hospital, said the police spokesman.

The victim was manning the mobile phone shop when he was attacked with a knife, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao on Thursday.

According to CCTV footage, the man was seen taking out a knife from his right pocket.

Upon spotting the knife, the victim briefly held the man's arm down before running out of the shop.

The man chased after him, and during a scuffle, the victim sustained an injury to the top of his head, the owner of the mobile phone shop told Lianhe Wanbao.

The man left the scene, but was later arrested by police.

Police investigations are ongoing.