Man arrested after $11,200 is lost in refund scam involving mobile phones and tablets

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for a string of alleged refund frauds involving an e-commerce company.

The police said on Monday that they received a report from an e-commerce firm on Aug 18 alleging a man had purchased mobile phones and tablet devices using fake particulars.

He is suspected of then returning fake versions of these devices to receive full refunds, causing losses amounting to more than $11,200, the police said in a statement.

Investigations by officers from Bedok Division established the identity of the suspect, who was arrested on Sept 27.

Among the case exhibits seized were dummy sets of mobile phones in Apple and Samsung boxes, sticker seals for the boxes and a laptop.

The police said investigations against the man are ongoing. If found guilty of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

