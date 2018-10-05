Man arrested 13 years after NDP terror attack hoax

A man who falsely said that a terrorist attack would happen at Singapore's 40th National Day Parade (NDP) has been arrested, 13 years after the incident happened.

He is expected to be charged in court today.

The Straits Times understands that the man is a British national and had claimed that bombs would be set off at the parade.

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement yesterday that the 42-year-old man will be charged with knowingly giving false information to a public servant.

He was arrested on May 26 this year at Changi Airport, after he flew into Singapore from London.

The man allegedly gave the false information on July 24, 2005. The police were alerted by the then Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts (Mica) to an e-mail from an unknown sender, stating that a terrorist attack would take place at Singapore's 40th NDP.

Through their investigations, the police found that the e-mail was sent from abroad and identified the suspect.

The police said: "Subsequent investigations revealed that the suspect was believed to have sent the false information of a terrorist attack to Mica to cause unnecessary alarm, so that resources would be deployed to look into the information."

If convicted of knowingly giving false information, the man could be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.