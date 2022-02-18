Man armed with knife shot outside Clementi police centre

A man was shot during a confrontation with police officers outside Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre, in Clementi Avenue 5, last night.

In a video posted at around 11pm by netizen Benny Tan, a man holding a knife in his right hand was seen walking across the road towards three uniformed police officers. As he raised his hand and lunged towards one of them, a shot rang out and he staggered before collapsing on the ground.

About eight men, including several uniformed officers, rushed towards the fallen man in the video, which had been filmed from a passing vehicle.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times: "The police have arrested a knife-wielding man outside Clementi Police Division for his suspected involvement in the offences of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and criminal intimidation.

"The man was attended to by paramedics before being conveyed conscious to the hospital.

"A fuller statement will be issued in due course."

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene before midnight, police officers were seen placing evidence cards on the ground at the entrance of the police station. Traffic Police officers were also seen directing traffic away from the location. The evidence cards were removed at about 12.10am, and police officers removed police tape from the site.

The last time a police officer shot a man was during a raid at an apartment at 235 Balestier Road on Nov 5, 2020. He was shot in the abdomen after he assaulted an officer and tried to grab the revolver of a second officer. It was reported then he was in stable condition.