Man and woman arrested within 4 hours for alleged knife attack in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A man, 39, and a woman, 49, were arrested on Sunday (Oct 3) night for allegedly slashing another man in Yishun Avenue 6.

The police said in a statement on Monday that they were alerted to the case at about 5.30pm on the day of the attack. The victim suffered several lacerations and was conscious when sent to hospital.

The police did not say where the victim's lacerations were or his age.

Both assailants fled the scene before the police arrived.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established their identities through ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

The couple were arrested within four hours of the reported crime and a knife was recovered.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that all parties involved were known to each other," said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he may be jailed up to seven years, fined, caned or given any combination of these punishments.

Investigations against the woman are ongoing.