Man allegedly shouts vulgarities, resists arrest after failing breathalyser test

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly shouted vulgarities at police officers and challenged them to a fight after failing a breathalyser test on Tuesday (Nov 2).

The police said they received a call for assistance at 141 Bukit Timah Road at 7.26am.

The man, 31, who purportedly reeked of alcohol, failed the breathalyser test and was informed by the officers that he would be arrested for drink driving.

"However, during the arrest, the man allegedly shouted vulgarities at the officers, challenged the officers to a fight and resisted arrest. Necessary force was used to restrain him," added the police.

Investigations revealed that the man had also allegedly provided false particulars to the officers.

In a video of the incident that has been circulating on social media, seven police officers can be seen attempting to restrain a man at what appears to be a petrol station.

The man can also be heard using expletives in the 14-second video.

The police said he was subsequently arrested for suspected drink driving, using abusive language against a public servant, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and providing false information to a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing.