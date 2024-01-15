Man allegedly sent message to falsely claim car distributor would be burned by a bomb

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly sent a message to the Singapore Motorshow’s Instagram account, falsely claiming that a car distributor would be “burned down” by a bomb.

On Jan 15, Cheng Yuan Kang, 23, was charged with one count of communicating false information over the purported bombing.

He was at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre shortly before noon on Jan 13 when he allegedly sent the message, stating: “Eurokars is going to be burned down soon by bomb.”

Cheng has been ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

His case has been adjourned to Jan 29.

The Singapore Motorshow 2024 was held at Suntec convention centre between Jan 11 and 14.

An online search reveals that Eurokars was involved in the event.

If convicted of the offence, Cheng can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $50,000.