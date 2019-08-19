Man allegedly raped multiple girls aged 14 to 19 over span of 10 months

SINGAPORE - A Chinese national allegedly raped and sexually assaulted at least seven teenage girls aged 14 to 19 over a 10-month period.

Lin Rongxin, who appeared in court on Monday (Aug 19) via video link, is facing seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault by penetration.

Court documents state that Lin, 31, raped four victims on four separate occasions between September last year and June this year at a male toilet on the 7th storey of Block 1008 Toa Payoh North, an industrial building.

Two of the girls were then aged 14 while the others were 17 and 18.

He also allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the same toilet some time last November, court documents state.

Lin is accused of three other rapes at other locations as well, including an assault on a 14-year-old girl at a unit at executive condominium Bishan Loft last December.

In February, he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at an undisclosed location in Toa Payoh.

He is accused of raping a 19-year-old girl in a room at Balestier Hotel in Balestier Road in May.

Lin could be jailed for up to 20 years and liable for a fine or caning if convicted for rape or sexual assault by penetration.